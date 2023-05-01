The Nationals recalled Abbott from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday.
Abbott posted a 5.25 ERA over 16 appearances (nine starts) with the Nationals last season, and though he maintained a 6.46 ERA in his first five starts with Syracuse in 2023, he struck out 12 over 5.2 innings his last time out Friday. In a corresponding move, the Nationals placed Chad Kuhl (foot) on the 15-day injured list. Kuhl's spot in the rotation is due to come up Wednesday against the Cubs, and manager Dave Martinez acknowledged that Abbott could be called upon to make the start if he isn't needed in relief in the first two games of the series with Chicago, per Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com.