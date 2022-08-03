Abbott did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Mets, allowing no runs on two hits while striking out three and walking two over five innings.

Abbott was called upon to start for a thin Nationals rotation and rose to the occasion, throwing 51 of 76 pitches for strikes across five frames. It was his fourth appearance of the season and his first as a starter. He pitched sporadically in relief twice in July and once in June. The righty has allowed just one earned run across nine innings this season for the Nats, and will take a 1.00 ERA into his next appearance.