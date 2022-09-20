Abbott (0-3) took the loss Monday as the Nationals fell 5-2 to Atlanta, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks over four innings. He failed to strike out a batter.

The 27-year-old righty actually produced 11 swinging strikes among his 69 pitches, but he couldn't put away any Atlanta batters when it mattered most. Abbott hasn't looked great since shifting back into the rotation, allowing seven runs in 11.1 innings over three starts in September, but the Nats' lack of alternatives will likely keep him in that role the rest of the way.