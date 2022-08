Abbott was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Mariners, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The 26-year-old was shifted from the rotation to the bullpen over the weekend and fired two scoreless frames Tuesday against the Mariners, but he's now headed back to Triple-A. Abbott was demoted to make room on the big-league roster for prospect Cade Cavalli, who is scheduled to make his MLB debut Friday versus the Reds.