Abbott won't make his scheduled start Monday against the Mets as the game has been postponed due to inclement weather, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The two teams are now set to play a doubleheader Tuesday, with Abbott slated to start Game 1, per Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com. Paolo Espino is in line to take the mound for the night cap.
