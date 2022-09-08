Abbott allowed a run on five hits and no walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Abbott was solid, but Paul Goldschmidt hit a solo home run to account for the lone run on the right-hander's line. Abbott pitched two scoreless innings of relief over two appearances, most recently Sept. 4, so he was likely to face at least some restrictions. He still threw 88 pitches (56 strikes) and fared well against a division-leading club. Abbott carries a 4.06 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 29:13 K:BB through 31 innings into his next outing, which tentatively projects as a home start versus the Orioles next week if he remains in the rotation.