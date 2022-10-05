Abbott (0-5) took the loss in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets, giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits and four walks over four innings. He struck out six.

The 27-year-old will head into the offseason still looking for his first career win in the majors. Abbott tossed 48 of 88 pitches for strikes, and he finishes the season having served up 12 homers in 48 innings for the Nationals (2.25 HR/9) to drive his 5.25 ERA. He's unlikely to seriously compete for a rotation spot in 2023 unless Washington deals with another rash of pitcher injuries.