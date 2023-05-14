The Nationals recalled Abbott from Triple-A Rochester and designated him as the 27th man ahead of the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Mets, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Abbott has been a full-time starter at Rochester this season and will be available on four days' rest, so he'll be able to provide the Nationals with plenty of length out of the bullpen if the team's starter for the second game of the twin bill -- Jake Irvin -- isn't able to work deep into the contest. Expect Abbott to return to Rochester immediately after the game concludes.