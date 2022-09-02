Abbott isn't listed among the Nationals' three starting pitchers for this weekend's series with the Mets, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Though Abbott is expected to eventually take over the injured Cade Cavalli's (shoulder) as Washington's No. 6 starter, the re-addition of Josiah Gray to the rotation this weekend will allow the Nationals to push Abbott's turn back to next week. Abbott could be available out of the bullpen for the first two games of the series at Citi Field before likely slotting into the rotation at some point during the four-game set in St. Louis that begins Monday.