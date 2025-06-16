site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-daylen-lile-back-in-big-leagues | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Nationals' Daylen Lile: Back in big leagues
By
RotoWire Staff
Jun 16, 2025
at
2:11 pm ET
•
1 min read
Join the Conversation
The
Nationals recalled Lile from Triple-A Rochester on Monday.
Lile didn't do much in his brief earlier stint with the big club, going 6-for-31 in 11 contests. The 22-year-old outfielder will compete for at-bats in center and right field with Jacob Young and Alex Call.
More News
20H ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
23D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
24D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
04/30/2025
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Scott White
• 11 min read
Help us stay on the ball.
Step up to the plate and take this short, confidential survey. It'll help make CBSSports.com a better experience for users everywhere. Want to give it a shot?