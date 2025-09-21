Lile was removed from Sunday's game against the Mets in the bottom of the third inning due to a left knee contusion. He went 1-for-1 with a base hit and a run prior to his departure.

Lile sustained the injury when he slammed his knee into the left-field wall in foul territory while attempting to make a sliding catch, per Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post. After an extended delay, Lile was able to walk off the field under his own power, and X-rays on his knee have since come back negative. Though Lile appears to have avoided a serious injury, his availability for the final week of the season is in question.