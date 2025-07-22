Lile went 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and was also hit by a pitch, during Monday's 10-8 win over the Reds.

Lile's rookie season had yet to feature a performance with multiple RBI, but that changed with the youngster's bases-clearing triple in the first inning. The month has been otherwise forgettable for the 22-year-old, who has just one other multi-hit game in July. His season-long slash line is .232/.287/.360 to go along with six doubles, two triples, two homers and 11 RBI.