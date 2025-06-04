Lile is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

For the first time since being called up from Triple-A Rochester on May 23, Lile will hit the bench as Alex Call replaces him in right field. While starting in each of the past 10 games, Lile held his own at the plate, slashing .226/.286/.419 with five extra-base hits (four doubles, one triple), three runs and two RBI. Until the Nationals get at least one of Jacob Young (shoulder) and Dylan Crews (oblique) back from the injured list, the left-handed-hitting Lile should have a clear path to regular playing time versus right-handed pitching, though he'll occasionally hit the bench versus lefties.