Lile is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The Nationals will send the left-handed-hitting Lile to the bench while southpaw Jeffrey Springs takes the hill for the Athletics. Lile had started at either corner-outfield spot in each of Washington's last 10 games, slashing .324/.341/.514 with five extra-base hits (three doubles, two triples), one stolen base, six runs and five RBI.