Lile is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

With southpaw Garrett Crochet on the bump for Boston, Lile will be one of three lefty-hitting regulars in the Nationals lineup who will head to the bench, joining CJ Abrams and Luis Garcia. Alex Call will step in as the Nationals' starting right fielder in place of Lile, who is slashing .258/.303/.339 with one home run and two steals in 16 games since receiving his second call-up of the season in mid-June.