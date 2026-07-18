Nationals' Daylen Lile: Launches three-run homer Friday

Lile went 2-for-6 with a three-run homer and an additional RBI in Friday's win over the A's.

Lile was one of three players who went yard for the Nationals in this 23-run outburst, launching a ninth-inning blast off Carlos Cortes. He's up to 11 homers on the season, but he hasn't been seeing the ball particularly well of late. He's hitting just .222 across 45 at-bats since the start of July (11 games), although six of his 10 hits have been extra-base hits over that span (three homers, three doubles).