Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Nationals' Daylen Lile: Launches three-run homer Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Lile went 2-for-6 with a three-run homer and an additional RBI in Friday's win over the A's.

Lile was one of three players who went yard for the Nationals in this 23-run outburst, launching a ninth-inning blast off Carlos Cortes. He's up to 11 homers on the season, but he hasn't been seeing the ball particularly well of late. He's hitting just .222 across 45 at-bats since the start of July (11 games), although six of his 10 hits have been extra-base hits over that span (three homers, three doubles).

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!