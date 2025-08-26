Lile (illness) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Yankees.

It's the second straight start he's missed due to illness. Lile could play Wednesday, but with the Yankees starting lefty Max Fried that day and an off day looming Thursday, the left-handed-hitting Lile might be held back until the weekend. James Wood, Jared Young and Robert Hassell will patrol the outfield for the Nationals on Tuesday.