Lile went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the Mets.

The rookie outfielder's blast generated maximum drama and excitement, as he ripped a ball off the center-field fence in the top of the 11th inning that ricocheted away from Cedric Mullins and turned into a game-winning, inside-the-park homer. Lile has been on a stunning extra-base hit surge in September, and through 19 games on the month he's slashing .370/.425/.753 with two doubles, four home runs and an incredible seven triples. His 11 three-baggers on the season -- in only 330 plate appearances -- have tied the franchise record set by Denard Span in 2013.