Lile went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-4 extra-innings win over the Angels.

Lile extended his hitting streak to eight games, and this was his second multi-hit effort in that span. He hasn't displayed much power during the heater, logging just two extra-base hits, both doubles, but the consistency is a positive. The outfielder is now batting .234 with a .649 OPS, one home run, two stolen bases, four RBI and 12 runs scored over 84 plate appearances. He continues to see most of the time in right field versus right-handed pitchers while Dylan Crews (oblique) is on the injured list.