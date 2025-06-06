The Nationals optioned Lile to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

Lile had been a near-everyday player for the Nationals since being called up May 23, but now that Jacob Young (shoulder) is off the injured list, Lile will return to Triple-A. In 11 games with the Nationals, the 22-year-old went 6-for-31 (.194) with three doubles and a triple.