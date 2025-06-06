Nationals' Daylen Lile: Sent to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals optioned Lile to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.
Lile had been a near-everyday player for the Nationals since being called up May 23, but now that Jacob Young (shoulder) is off the injured list, Lile will return to Triple-A. In 11 games with the Nationals, the 22-year-old went 6-for-31 (.194) with three doubles and a triple.
More News
-
Nationals' Daylen Lile: Getting first day off since call-up•
-
Nationals' Daylen Lile: Collects hit in debut•
-
Nationals' Daylen Lile: Called up to majors•
-
Nationals' Daylen Lile: Elevated to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Daylen Lile: Available for exhibition•
-
Nationals' Daylen Lile: Could play in games this week•