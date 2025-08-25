Lile is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.

After he was withheld from the lineup for Sunday's 3-2 loss while lefty Ranger Suarez started fro the Phillies, the lefty-hitting Lile now finds himself on the bench against a righty (Cam Schlittler) for the series opener in New York. Lile has supplied an .818 OPS thus far during August, so despite the two straight absences from the lineup, he doesn't yet appear to be at major risk of losing hold of a regular starting role.