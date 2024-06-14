Law (3-2) took the loss Thursday against the Tigers, coughing up four runs on four hits in 1.1 innings of relief. He struck out one.

The journeyman right-hander wasted a strong effort by Patrick Corbin, giving up a solo shot to Justyn-Henry Malloy in the sixth inning before the wheels came off completely for Law in the seventh. He's handled a versatile role out of the Nationals' bullpen this season, recording six holds and three wins in 33 appearances with a 3.48 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and a 41:13 K:BB through 41.1 innings, but the heavy workload may be catching up to him -- Law's been scored up in four of his last eight trips to the mound, and he's been taken deep twice in his last three games.