Law said Saturday that he doesn't believe he'll be ready for the start of the season, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

Law has been brought along slowly this spring, as lingering issues from an elbow injury he suffered late last season have followed him into camp. The Nats still haven't decided whether to put him on the injured list, though that seems like the most likely outcome at this point. Once healthy, the 34-year-old righty will likely be used often out of the bullpen, as he's expressed interest in breaking the franchise record for most innings pitched by a reliever (93).