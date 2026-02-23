Nationals' Drew Millas: Making first start of spring
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Millas (finger) will start at catcher and bat third in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.
Millas is fully healthy for spring training after he missed the final month of the 2025 season while recovering from surgery to repair a fractured right index finger. The 28-year-old backstop went 0-for-2 while playing four innings behind the plate in his spring debut during Saturday's win over the Astros and will now get his first start of the spring.
