Millas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

Riley Adams will get the nod behind the plate Wednesday, but Millas may have made a case for turning the Nationals' catcher spot into more of a timeshare until Keibert Ruiz (concussion) returns from the injured list. Millas started behind the plate in both of the past two games and went a collective 4-for-8 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs. He now owns a .367 average and .467 slugging percentage over 33 plate appearances in the majors this season.

