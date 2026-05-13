Fien (wrist) was activated from the 7-day injured list by Single-A Fredericksburg on Wednesday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.

Fien has finally been cleared to return to action after being shelved since early April with a left wrist injury. Acquired from the Rangers over the offseason in the MacKenzie Gore trade, Fien was 2-for-17 at the dish in his first four contests for Fredericksburg before getting hurt.