Harvey felt soreness in his right forearm and triceps Saturday, but X-rays came back negative, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Initial tests didn't reveal anything concerning, but Dougherty suggests the Nationals will be "super, super careful" with Harvey given his extensive injury history. Harvey has emerged as the preferred endgamer for manager Davey Martinez in recent weeks. The skipper may have to turn back to Kyle Finnegan in the ninth until Harvey shows he's fully past this latest issue.