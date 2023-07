Harvey picked up the save Friday against Philadelphia, striking out two over a perfect inning.

Harvey appears to have surpassed Kyle Finnegan as Washington's top closer, as the former has secured four straight saves while the latter hasn't had a save opportunity since blowing three straight in early June. Harvey hasn't allowed a run over his last six appearances (5.1 innings) and has a solid 6:1 K:BB during that stretch. Overall, he's 7-for-12 in save chances and sports a 3.25 ERA and 1.03 WHIP.