Harvey (1-0) picked up the win in Tuesday's victory over the Cubs, giving up one hit and one walk over 1.1 scoreless innings while striking out one.

The right-hander entered the game in the top of the seventh inning after Mason Thompson had served up a game-tying homer to Patrick Wisdom, and Harvey then benefitted from a three-run rally by the Nats in the bottom of the frame. The 28-year-old continues to be sharp in a high-leverage role, posting a 2.13 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB through 12.2 innings with six holds, plus Tuesday's win, in 12 appearances. Should Kyle Finnegan be removed from the closer role, Harvey appears to be the likeliest candidate to take over the ninth inning, although Finnegan is also pitching well right now.