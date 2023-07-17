The Nationals placed Harvey on the 15-day injured list Monday with a right elbow strain, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Harvey felt soreness in both his forearm and triceps Saturday, and the Nationals have since identified his elbow as the main source of his discomfort. He's set to undergo additional imaging on his throwing arm in the near future, and once the results of an MRI are available, the Nationals could provide an updated timeline for his return. For the time being, Kyle Finnegan will likely operate as Washington's preferred ninth-inning option out of the bullpen. Left-handed reliever Joe La Sorsa was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to replace Harvey on the major-league roster.