Harvey walked one and struck out one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 9-8 win over the Diamondbacks.

It didn't look like the Nationals were going to produce a save opportunity until Joey Meneses put them ahead with a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning. With Kyle Finnegan having pitched three of the last four days and blowing a save Saturday, Harvey got the call instead, and he delivered his first save of the season. The right-hander has mostly functioned in a setup role this year, with seven holds and a blown save through 15 appearances. He's kept runs off the board in six of his last seven outings and owns a 2.30 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB through 15.2 innings overall.