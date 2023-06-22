Harvey gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his fourth save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Cardinals.

After Kyle Finnegan got the final out of the seventh inning and kept St. Louis off the board in the eighth. Harvey completed the combined shutout by firing 11 of his 13 pitches for strikes. While the Nats haven't created enough late leads to make their closer picture crystal clear, Finnegan has blown his last three save chances and last recorded one May 27, with Harvey converting two of three opportunities since.