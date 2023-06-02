Harvey gave up a hit and struck out two over two scoreless innings Wednesday to record his third save of the season in a win over the Dodgers.

Kyle Finnegan entered the game in the seventh inning with the Nationals ahead 5-4 and blew the lead, but a three-run rally in the top of the eighth set Harvey up for the save. The former Oriole had a roller-coaster May, blowing four of his seven save chances with a 4.20 ERA in 15 innings but also picking up two wins and four holds with a 19:3 K:BB, and Harvey figures to remain in the high-leverage mix with Finnegan even if he doesn't become Washington's full-time closer.