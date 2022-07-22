site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Hunter Harvey: Recalled from Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
Harvey was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Harvey was optioned to Rochester on the final day of the first half, but he was brought back to take the spot of Tyler Clippard (groin) and will resume working out of the bullpen for the big club.
