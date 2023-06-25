Harvey struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Padres.

Harvey has collected a save in each of his last two outings, though he had been tagged for four runs (three earned) in his three prior appearances. The right-hander is up to five saves this year, three of which have come since May 31. He has a 3.58 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 36:11 K:BB over 32.2 innings while adding five blown saves and 11 holds. Harvey is likely to continue to serve in the Nationals' closer committee, sharing ninth-inning work primarily with Kyle Finnegan.