Harvey picked up the save during Sunday's 6-4 win over the Tigers, tossing a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts.

Kyle Finnegan earned the save Saturday, tossing a perfect ninth with one strikeout, but Harvey was called upon Sunday to protect a two-run lead, even though the former was presumably available again after pitching just once over the previous four days. It was Harvey's first save chance since blowing back-to-back opportunities in mid-May, and he delivered the goods with a strong performance. Harvey's now 2-for-5 in save chances, while Finnegan is 9-for-11, but either one could get the call on any given day, diminishing both of their overall values in fantasy.