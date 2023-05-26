Harvey (2-2) blew the save and took the loss in Thursday's 8-6 defeat against the Padres. He allowed three runs on three hits while striking out two over one inning.

Harvey allowed a pair of singles to start the ninth inning. He'd strike out the next two batters before Rougned Odor launched a three-run homer, handing Harvey a blown save and the loss. The 28-year-old right-hander had been pitching well prior to Thursday's outing, holding opponents scoreless in 11 of his previous 13 appearances. Harvey's ERA is up to 3.86 with a 0.99 WHIP and 28:7 K:BB over 23.1 innings this season. He should continue splitting save opportunities with Kyle Finnegan in Washington.