Harvey (2-1) blew the save and took the loss Tuesday against the Marlins. He allowed three runs on three hits while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning.

Harvey, called upon to protect a two-run lead, had the Marlins down to their final strike three times in the ninth inning. However, three consecutive two-out hits, capped by Jorge Soler's walk-off two-run homer, handed Harvey his first loss of the year. The 28-year-old right-hander had been poised to overtake Kyle Finnegan for the closing job, but he's now blown three of his last four save chances. Overall, Harvey's numbers are solid -- he sports a 3.32 ERA with a 1.05 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB through 19 innings with one save. Still, the ninth-inning job is likely wide open in Washington, and it's hard to trust either Harvey or Finnegan in that role as they'll likely compete for an already-scarce number of save chances.