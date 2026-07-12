Nationals' Jacob Young: Appears headed for part-time role

Young is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

On the bench for the second straight day and for the third time in the last five games, Young looks to be slipped into more of a part-time role in the Washington outfield while he's provided a middling .224/.275/.369 slash line over 288 plate appearances on the season. Dylan Crews will shift over from a corner spot to cover Young's usual position in center field, while the freshly recalled Abimelec Ortiz replaces Young in the lineup, occupying the designated-hitter spot and batting third in his MLB debut.