Nationals' Jacob Young: Bangs out two doubles in rout

Young went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Mariners.

The 26-year-old center fielder continues to flash some new-found power. Over 12 games in June, Young is slashing .265/.265/.529 with five of his nine hits (two doubles, two triples and a homer) going for extra bases. Young's 37.1 percent hard-hit rate, 6.9 percent barrel rate and 89.3 mph average exit velocity on the year would all be career highs, and his 12.0 degree launch angle is a huge improvement on the 4.0 and 3.8 degree marks he produced the prior two seasons.