Young went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three runs scored in Friday's victory against Colorado.

Young doubled and scored in both the third and sixth innings while also crossing home in the fourth. He's been very all-or-nothing this month; Young has four multi-hit performances in 17 games this month but has totaled just three hits in the other 13 games combined. This inconsistent run has lowered his season slash line to .263/.319/.328 with 11 extra-base hits and 17 steals through 64 games.