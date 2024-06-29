Young went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a run scored and a stolen base in a 3-1 loss to the Rays on Friday.

Young doubled in the third inning and again in the seventh. He then stole third and scored on an errant throw by Rays catcher Alex Jackson. Since June 21, the 24-year-old has four multi-hit efforts and nine runs scored in seven contests. On the season, he is hitting .272 with one home run, 18 RBI, 40 runs scored and 19 steals in 240 plate appearances.