Young went 0-for-3 with a run scored and his 18th stolen base of the season in Monday's extra-inning loss to the Padres.

The center fielder was hit by a pitch to lead off the fifth inning, stole third base after a CJ Abrams infield single, then trotted home on a Joey Meneses knock. Young had racked up seven hits over the prior three games, and through 20 games in June he's slashing .262/.314/.354, but Monday's steal was surprisingly his first of the month in three attempts.