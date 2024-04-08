Young will start in center field and bat leadoff Monday in San Francisco, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

It's the second straight game in center field and in the leadoff spot for Young, who reached base twice and had a steal Sunday. Both times the Nationals have been facing a lefty, and it's likely most of Young's starts will be against southpaws as long as they continue trying to play Eddie Rosario in center field. CJ Abrams' (finger) absence has allowed Young a shot at leadoff, although Abrams is considered day-to-day.