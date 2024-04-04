The Nationals will recall Young from Triple-A Rochester prior to Thursday's game versus the Pirates, Grant Paulsen of MLB Network Radio reports.

Victor Robles (hamstring) is headed to the injured list, and Young will be his replacement. Young is a candidate to slide right into Robles' vacated role as the right-handed option of a platoon in center field with Eddie Rosario. The 24-year-old stole 13 bases without being caught in 33 games with the Nationals in 2023, but he might not play enough to help out fantasy managers in the steals category in the immediate future.