Young went 0-for-3 in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

Hitting ninth in what will likely be the Nationals' Opening Day lineup, Young grounded out all three times he came to the plate. The center fielder is batting .189 (7-for-37) this spring with a 3:9 BB:K, but he's done his usual damage when he has managed to get on base, going 4-for-4 on steal attempts. Young is a one-category fantasy asset -- he's got 46 stolen bases in 56 attempts over his 183 career big-league games despite a mediocre .256/.317/.332 slash line -- but his elite defense will at least ensure he gets regular playing time.