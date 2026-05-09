Young went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 3-2 win over the Marlins

Young gave the Nationals a 3-0 lead on what proved to be the game-winning home run in the first inning. It was his first long ball since April 13, and he's now scored five runs while hitting safely in three straight games. The 26-year-old has already tied a career high with three homers while posting a .236/.281/.346 slash, 17 RBI, 16 runs scored and one steal across 136 plate appearances.