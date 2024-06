Young went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's win against Miami.

Young launched the first home run of his career, a fifth-inning blast off Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. Even with minimal power, the 24-year-old has carved out an everyday role due to his high average and ability to steal bases. Young has played in 60 games on the season, batting .265 with one home run, 17 RBI, 31 runs scored and 17 stolen bases in 21 attempts.