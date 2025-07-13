Nationals' Jacob Young: Logs 10th steal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Young went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Brewers.
Young finished June strong but opened July by going 3-for-30 over his first nine games of the month. He got back on track with a multi-hit effort Saturday and added his 10th steal of the season during the ninth inning. The light-hitting outfielder has just a .589 OPS this season, adding 15 RBI, 22 runs scored and no home runs through 223 plate appearances so far.
