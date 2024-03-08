Young went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

Getting the start in center field and batting eighth, Young continues a hot start to his spring that has seen him go 6-for-17 (.353) over eight games with a double and two steals. Victor Robles still appears to be in the lead for the starting center field job, but he'll likely be on a short leash. Even if Young begins the season on the big-league bench, he could see consistent playing time early if Robles is once again providing little offense. Both outfielders are likely just keeping spots warm for top prospects Dylan Crews and James Wood, however.